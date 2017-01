× One person suffered life-threatening injury, Route 372 closed as a result of crash in Lancaster County

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Route 372 and Hilldale Road.

It is confirmed that one person has suffered a life-threatening injury as a result of the incident.

As of now, Route 372 is closed.

FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.