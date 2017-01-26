× Police encourage residents to report suspicious activity after burning paper towel prank

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa.– Police are encouraging residents to report any suspicious activity after a prank ended with paper towels on fire outside a person’s home.

On January 22 at 3:05 a.m., police responded to a home in the 5600 block of Akron Drive for a disturbance.

Residents of the home told police that they heard a knock on their front door, and when they checked to see who was there, they discovered that the individual(s) left the area after lighting a small roll of paper towels on fire.

Officers arrived to find the half burnt roll of paper towels only smoking. No property damage was sustained.

Police say that residents should caution themselves against such behavior as this prank and that it could easily turn into a very serious crime.