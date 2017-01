× Reward offered in Steelton shooting

STEELTON, Pa.–A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a shooting in Steelton.

A person was shot along the 200 block of Adams Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-3080 or submit an online tip here.