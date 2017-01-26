× Several month investigation leads to arrest of heroin dealer

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department and the Cumberland County Drug Task Force conducted an investigation over the several months of the sale of heroin in the Borough of Carlisle by Reginald Brown.

The investigation lead up to a search warrant being executed by the Carlisle Police Department and the Cumberland County Drug Task Force in the 300 block of B St.in the Carlisle Borough.

Brown was charged with seven felonies including delivery of heroin and possession with the intent to deliver heroin.

Brown was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Birbeck who set bail for Brown at $199,000.00.