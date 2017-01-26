Students of the Year campaign: Gillian Sommerville and Nick Lavenberg – West Perry High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Central, Pennsylvania Students of the Year campaign, we are highlighting those who are actively trying to find a cure for blood cancer in our communities. Today's highlighted students are Gillian Sommerville and Nick Lavenberg.

Gillian and Nick are both seniors at West Perry High School. Both are very active in their school, as a part of the Student Leadership Team and involved in many school athletics. Gillian and Nick were nominated by their high school principal and accepted their nomination to bring awareness to a disease that affects kids and young adults just like them. Through their journey Gillian and Nick had the opportunity to meet the 2017 Boy of the Year and a student in their district, William.

For six weeks, eight student leaders from across Central PA are mobilizing their schools and communities to fund lifesaving research for local blood cancer patients and win scholarship to college. Candidates dedicate their campaigns to a local patient currently battling a blood cancer. The campaign began Monday, Jan. 23.

To learn more about these incredible students and how you can help visit the Student of the Year page and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Central PA's website here.

To support Gillian and Nick's campaign, you can visit their page here.