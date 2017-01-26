× Temperatures drop a few more degrees, and it’s breezy once again

BREEZY DAY AHEAD

Northwest winds draws colder air from Canada and funnels into the area for the next several days. We edge closer to average winter readings heading into Friday, however, temperatures are still not too bad in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A few sprinkles or flurries are possible too.

WINTER RETURNS FOR WEEKEND

Average high temperatures are in the upper 30s, and most areas over the weekend will be close. We’ll see intervals of sunshine in and out of the clouds that hang around both days. Temperatures climb to the middle and upper 30s on Saturday and middle 30s for Sunday. With the continuing breeze, wind chill readings are in the 20s. We are watching for a clipper type system to swing through Sunday into Monday which may trigger some light snow showers.

CONTINUED COLD

You’ll need extra layers as you head out early Monday. Morning lows drop to the lower 20s. A few light snow flurries or light snow showers possible and with plenty of clouds, temperatures struggle to reach the lower 30s. Winds are calmer and more sunshine arrives Tuesday, which allows temperatures to recover to near 40 degrees. The next system swings in midweek, bringing a chance for rain and or snow showers. The cold front is followed by reinforcing cold air keeping temperatures in the 30s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a wonderful day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist