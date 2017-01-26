× Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in York Nears Expiration

Middletown, PA – A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 that was sold in York County for the February 10, 2016, drawing will soon expire.

The winning ticket was sold by Rutter’s Farm Store, 509 Greenbriar Road, York. The ticket correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn, 02-03-40-50-62, and the red Powerball 05, to win $100,000, less applicable tax withholding. It was sold with the $1 Power Play® option, which boosted the prize to $100,000 instead of $50,000 because the multiplier was two.

The prize must be claimed by Thursday, February 9, 2017.

The Pennsylvania Lottery encourages claimants to sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a timely claim at any of Lottery’s seven area offices or at Lottery headquarters in Middletown, Dauphin County. Claims may be filed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at area Lottery offices and from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at headquarters.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time, at self-service scanners located at retailers and found on self-service play terminals. Players may also use the Ticket Checker feature on the Lottery’s official mobile app. Players should immediately sign winning tickets.

By law, unclaimed, expired lottery prizes remain in the Lottery Fund and are used to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians.