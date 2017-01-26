× York Catholic boys and girls ready for Delone Catholic challenge

YORK – Zero division losses for the boys, zero division losses for the girls. York Catholic’s basketball teams are setting the pace in Division 3 of the York-Adams league. Both of Delone Catholic’s teams are nipping at their heels. This makes Friday Night’s showdowns even more important. The two schools are already competing in the FOX43 Pledge It For the Kids Points Challenge, raising money for their mini-THON campaigns to donate to the Four Diamonds Fund.

"We're 17-1 now. We're working hard, had a really tough practice yesterday," said York Catholic Senior Steven Nigro. "We want this win, this one's for the kids. It's kind of special playing for something that's bigger than yourself. I think everyone here is excited to do it. We have a great team, I'm happy to be here and it's going to be a great game."

FOX43 will have highlights Friday Night from the boys game at York Catholic and the girls contest at Delone Catholic.