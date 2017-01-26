York County school district transfer request continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A York County school district challenge nearly five years in the making, makes one step forward.

Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court asked the board of education to reconsider a request for Washington Township students to transfer from Dover Area Schools to Northern York County Schools.

Dover Area Schools have more than one thing to lose in the challenge, while the Northern York County district has a few hundred students to gain.

It's a story of two York County school districts with people in one township in the middle, choosing sides.

Washington Township Education Coalition president Ralph McGregor said "it's not a fight or a battle, it's a movement, for the enhancement and educational merit, advantage for our students here in Washington Township."

The Washington Township Education Coalition made a request to the state to transfer the assigned school district from Dover Area Schools to Northern York County Schools.

Pennsylvania state representative Seth Grove (R-196th District) said "they knew what school district they were coming to, when they purchased their house, sell your house, and move. If you want to go to [York County] Northern School district, people make that decision every single day."

If the state Board of Education approves the transfer, it could come as a blow to the schools in Grove's district.

"If Washington Township leaves, that means Dover Township and Dover Borough are going to have to eat a 1.8 million dollar loss in their budget," Grove said.

While the head of the group making the push for the transfer says its not about lower taxes, but closer access to better schools.

"That was just a false leg, that some opponents used, to try to convey people's opinion or idea," McGregor said.

If approved, Northern York County Schools could seen an influx of 300 students in grades K through 12.

Northern York County School District superintendent Dr. Eric Eshbach said " which is significant for us, as we've analyzed this, there is some work that we would have to do, in terms of facilities in order to consume those."

Neither Dover Area Schools, nor Northern York County Schools have a say in the matter, so there's only one thing to do now.

"We're just waiting for, hopefully, the approval of the state board, which would then make us definitely eligible for transfer," McGregor said.

"A state where we tout local control, that can be a little frustrating at times to sit and simply wait for something to happen," Eshbach said.

A spokesperson for the department of education said the department is "still reviewing the Commonwealth Court's decision."