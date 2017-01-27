× 3 people arrested after drug bust in Lower Allen Township

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–Three people were arrested following a drug bust early Friday morning in Cumberland County, according to the Lower Allen Township police department.

Austin Mattus, 23, of Camp Hill is charged with possession of a firearm with the manufacturer number altered, possession of drug paraphernalia and altering or obliterating marks of identification. Colton Mattus, 18, of Camp Hill, is charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person who is not registered, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Paige Tippet, 23, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home along the 2200 block of Orchard Road in Lower Allen Township around 6 a.m. after receiving numerous tips that drug-dealing may be happening at the residence.

Police set up surveillance and found evidence of significant drug activity was taking place at the home.

Investigators seized marijuana, heroin and drug paraphernalia from the home, according to police reports. .

The Lower Allen Township Police Department and the Cumberland County Special Response Team worked together in the investigation.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for all three on February 1.