× Breezy and near seasonable averages for the weekend

A TASTE OF WINTER FOR THE WEEKEND

We have talked all week about falling temperatures and they continue to drop into the weekend. Highs expected in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees Saturday. And, it is chillier Sunday as highs fall back to the middle and upper 30s. Keep in mind the breeze continues so wind chill values are in the 20s and 30s both days. We’ll see plenty of clouds cover mixing in and out of the sunshine for the weekend. Lake-effect flurries and a light snow shower possible for both days.

NEXT WEEK

You’ll need extra layers as you head out early Monday. The cold is reinforced by some upper-level energy, and with plenty of clouds still lingering temperatures struggle through the lower and middle 3os. It’s another breezy day with wind chills in the 20s. A fast moving clipper system comes through Tuesday with light snow showers. Highs are able to reach 40 before the clouds thicken. Wednesday, we are dry with more sunshine. Highs are fairly mild in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The front reinforces colder air to end the week. It is dry both Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine, but highs are cold in the lower to middle 30s.

Have a great weekend!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist