California Tortilla employee charged with sexual assault

LANCASTER, Pa. — According to police a male shift supervisor at California Tortilla forcibly sexually assaulted a female juvenile employee in a locked restroom.

Matthew Hohrath, 23 of Lancaster City, was taken into custody and charged with multiple sexual assault and corruption of minors offenses by East Lampeter Twp. Police Detective Sergeant Brian Cloonan.

Hohrath admitted to the offenses. He was charged with Involuntary Deviate Sexual intercourse, Statutory Sexual Assault, False Imprisonment of a Minor by Non-Parent, Unlawful Contact with a minor, Indecent Assault by Force, Indecent Assault, Indecent Exposure, and Corruption of Minors.

Hohrath was committed to Lancaster County Prison with his bail set at $750,000.