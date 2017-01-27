Chillier and still breezy through the weekend

CHILLIER AND BREEZY: Chillier temperatures and more breezes are expected heading into the weekend. The winds don’t settle this morning, so expect an extra chill to temperatures in the 30s. At times it feels like the 20s when accounting for wind speed. There’s partly clear skies and a few lake effect flurries, mainly northwest of Harrisburg. It’s more of the same through the afternoon. Winds are breezy once again, with afternoon wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour at times. Temperatures are a bit lower too. Highs are in the upper 30s to lower 40s, with lower wind chill values feeling like the 20s at times. The winds don’t entire settle tonight, so expect cold wind chill values in the 20s for the evening. Overnight low temperatures fall into the upper 20s to middle 30s, but a breeze still makes it feel like the 20s. Skies are partly clear.

FEELING LIKE A WINTER WEEKEND: Temperatures continue to fall daily through the weekend, bringing what feels like a return to winter! Expect mostly cloudy skies for both Saturday and Sunday. It’s breezy too, with some lake effect flurries possible to the northwest of Harrisburg on Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s on Saturday. Sunday readings reach the lower to middle 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is more of the same as yet another cold push of air works into the region. It’s still breezy with plenty of clouds. Temperatures are in the lower middle 30s. Tuesday turns a bit milder, with readings in the 30s to near 40 degrees for many. A mixture of sunshine and clouds is expected for the region. Our next chance for a rain or snow shower arrives Wednesday. Temperatures are typical for this time of year, in the middle to upper 30s. Colder air slides in Thursday, with readings falling lower in the 30s.

Have a great weekend!