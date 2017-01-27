× Delone Catholic having strong seasons on high school hardwood

ADAMS COUNTY – It’s never easy for a high school basketball team to travel to McSherrystown to face a Delone Catholic squad, boys or girls. The Squires and Squirettes are once again having strong seasons. They are both currently in second place of the York-Adams Division 3 standings looking up at York Catholic. Friday Night showdowns with the Irish provide a great opportunity to either tie for the lead or creep closer. Delone Catholic’s girls host York Catholic. If they defend their home floor, they will pull even with York Catholic for the division lead. The Squires have a little bit more ground to make up. They are two games behind in the standings so a win at York Catholic is a must if they hope to earn a share of the division title.

The games are part of our FOX43 Pledge It For the Kids Points Challenge. Both schools are competing in a fundraising competition leading up to tipoff. You can learn more about the fundraiser and donate if you wish at the following link:

https://pledgeit.org/matchup/delone-vs-york