Gov. Wolf releases statement on updated prostate cancer diagnosis

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Wolf released the following statement regarding the recent announcement that he has received a ‘clean bill of health’ after receiving treatment for prostate cancer:

“Frances and I would like to thank everyone for the many well wishes on my clean bill of health. I encourage all Pennsylvanians to make sure they schedule regular checkups with their doctors — last year my treatable prostate cancer diagnosis was thankfully detected early after a regular appointment — and are aware of screening guidelines so early detection and treatment can be possible.”

Click here to view the American Cancer Society’s guidelines for early detection of cancer.

Source: Governor’s Press Office