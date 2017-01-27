× Harrisburg man arrested following high-speed chase on Pa. Turnpike

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A Harrisburg man was arrested Thursday following a high-speed chase along the Pennsylvania Turnpike which spanned Lancaster and Dauphin counties.

Daeshaun A. Blanding, 21, of Harrisburg, is facing charges including fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of marijuana, recklessly endangering another person and numerous traffic violations.

Pennsylvania State Police attempted to stop Blanding for speeding on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in West Cocalico Township around 6:11 p.m. Thursday. Blanding sped off and led police on a chase that covered 35 miles. According to police reports, the chase topped speeds in excess of 129 miles per hour.

Blanding exited the Turnpike at the Harrisburg Interchange and then crashed at the bottom of the off ramp along Interstate 83 south near the 17th Street exit. He fled the crash scene, but was found a short distance away hiding in some brush.

Blanding was arrested and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on February 8.

State Police-Bowmansville, State Police-Newville, State Police-Harrisburg and Harrisburg City PD assisted in the chase.