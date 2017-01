Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA (PA)--Thousands venture each year to the National Watch and Clock Museum for a tour through the history of timekeeping. From clocks made for art, the new railroad exhibit and even James Bond,  timekeeping tells a detailed story of changing technology and cultural themes throughout the decades.

FOX43's Bradon Long ventured to Columbia this morning, with a look at how the James Bond franchise tells how culture changed through the timepieces in the film.