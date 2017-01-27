× Jay and Sue Paterno to run for PSU Board of Trustees

STATE COLLEGE, PA. — There are three open seats on the Penn State Board of Trustees, and according to reports, two members of the Paterno family are seeking to fill them. WTAJ TV reports Sue Paterno, widow of legendary Penn State football coach Joe Paterno, is accepting nominations. Jay Paterno, Sue and Joe’s son and a former assistant football coach at Penn State is also running.

Joe Paterno was fired by the Board amidst the Jerry Sandusky scandal in November of 2011.

Official voting begins April 10th.