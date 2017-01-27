× Man allegedly kills his pregnant wife with a sword, waits with toddler son for police to arrive

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – A York County man is behind bars charged with killing his pregnant wife with a sword. Northern York County Regional Police responded just after 4 p.m. to the 1100 block of Ledge Drive in Jackson Township for a domestic incident involving an edged weapon.

John Ziegler III, 35, had called 911 and reported that he had struck his 25 year old wife with a sword, killing her. Zeigler said that he was waiting with his two year old son for police to arrive on scene. The two year old was uninjured and released into the custody of York County Children, Youth, and Families.

Upon the arrival of the first officer Zeigler surrendered peacefully. The officer then located Zeigler’s wife on the rear deck of the home. She was deceased. She was pregnant and the unborn child also was deceased. A Scimitar style sword was recovered near the body.

John Ziegler III was transported to Central Booking to be arraigned on the following charges

Criminal Homicide

Criminal Homicide of an Unborn Child

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at (717) 292-3647, or through 911.