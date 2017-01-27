× Man arrested after being caught with Marijuana at Shippensburg police station

SHIPPENSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A man gets arrested for marijuana possession while picking up his impounded vehicle at Shippensburg Police station, from when he was arrested on marijuana possession.

According to police, Cornelius Brown, 22, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession with intent to deliver large amounts of marijuana on Jan 23. He was released on bail Thursday, and went to pick up his impounded car at the Shippensburg Police Department. Upon arrival, officers saw a bag with marijuana hanging out of his pocket. Brown was again taken into custody.

Charges are pending against Brown for Driving Under the Influence and Possession of Marijuana.