Man arrested after stealing several Roombas from Target

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Oh Monday, Jan. 23, a man stole several items from Target on Jonestown Rd. The items included clothes and two robotic vacuum cleaners, totaling $538.93.

When police arrived it was discovered from witnesses that, Leonard William Dixon, 46 of Jamaica, New York, was the suspect.

According to police witnesses also reporter that on Tuesday, Dec. 27., Dixon entered Target and stole bed sheet sets and two Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners, totaling $1,499.95.

Dixon was arrested and charged with one count of Felony Retail Theft, one count of Misdemeanor Retail Theft, as well as Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Dixon is currently in the Dauphin County Prison with his bail set at $10,000.