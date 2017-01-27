× Former Chambersburg Area School District assistant soccer coach charged with institutional sexual assault

GUILDFORD TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–A Franklin County man is facing charges after state police say he had an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile student while employed by the Chambersburg Area School District.

Jeffrey Hand, 34, of Guilford Township, is charged with institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors. He was arraigned Friday and taken to Franklin County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bail.

Hand is no longer employed by the school district, according to Superintendent Joseph Padasak. He was the assistant soccer coach for the girls varsity soccer team. Hand was officially terminated at Wednesday’s School Board meeting, Padasak said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 7.