× New Providence man sent to state prison after seventh DUI conviction

LANCASTER, Pa. — Jeff Depoe, 48 of New Providence, was driving on a DUI-related suspended license when park rangers stopped his vehicle on June 6, 2015. According to police he was swerving on Golf Rd., he failed sobriety tests and refused a breath test.

Depoe pleaded guilty earlier this month in Lancaster County Court to counts of DUI and driving on a suspended license. This will be Depoe’s seventh impaired-driving conviction since 1993.

Lancaster County President Judge, Dennis Reinaker, ordered a sentence of 2¼ to 5 years in state prison. The judge pointed to Depoe’s previous DUIs and his history of parole and probation violations.

Depoe has DUI convictions from 1993, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2004, and 2006. Only the 2006 conviction factored into sentencing guidelines on the recent sentence because it happened within 10 years of the 2015 arrest.