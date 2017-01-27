× Probation, fine for former Harrisburg mayor Stephen Reed

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Former Harrisburg mayor Stephen Reed will not be going to jail. A Dauphin County Court sentenced Reed to two years probation and a $2,000 fine for stealing ‘Wild West’ artifacts from the city. Last Monday, Reed plead guilty to 20 counts of receiving stolen property. In return the plea deal 94 additional felony counts against him were dropped.

Reed served as Mayor of Harrisburg from 1980 to 2010. He bought hundreds of western artifacts using taxpayer money in preparation to open a Wild West museum in the city. He claimed that he purchased many of the artifacts with his own money.

Reed, who has stage 4 cancer, was arrested and charged in July 2015.