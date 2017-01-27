× Sports coach at Pequea Valley School District charged with sexual assault

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Pequea Valley School District sports coach is charged with sexual assault after a school trip. Danial Miller, assistant junior high wrestling coach, went on a team trip to a wrestling tournament in Bloomsburg.

During the trip the team stayed at a hotel where two female students roomed together. According to police documents, Miller entered the girls room and offered them alcoholic beverages and marijuana. He then exposed his genitals to the girls and asked for sexual favors.

According to the affidavit, Miller had developed a sexual relationship with one of the girls in early December 2016.

Miller is facing charges including institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent exposure.