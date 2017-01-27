× Student arrested for having gun at Virginia Beach high school

Virginia Beach, Virginia (WTKR) — A Green Run High School student was arrested Thursday for having a gun on school property.

Around 10:30 a.m., a teacher alerted the School Resource officer that a student was carrying something suspicious.

The student, 19-year-old Leevonte Akeem Mullen, has been charged with possessing a firearm on school property. He also faces disciplinary action at school.

A school official said the teen was in the 10th grade and that there have been no reports of anyone feeling threatened at the school.

The school principal, Todd Tarkenton, called parents Thursday explaining what happened. Here is the text from that phone call:

“Good afternoon, parents. This is Todd Tarkenton, principal of Green Run High School. I am calling you today with another important message about school safety. Earlier today, a 19-year-old student was arrested for having a weapon on school property. He now faces criminal charges and disciplinary action here at the school. Because staff and the school resource officer handled this matter quickly, most students were not aware of the incident and instruction continued without interruption. As you discuss this with your children tonight, please review with them the role they play in keeping our school safe. Specifically, if they ever see something suspicious, please encourage them to find an administrator or staff member and report their concerns. In short, if they see something, say something. Thank you for your help and understanding, and, as always, for your continued support of Green Run High School.”