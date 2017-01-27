× US Marshals arrest man wanted for shooting in Lebanon

HARRISBURG, PA – A Highspire man wanted for shooting at a moving car in Lebanon was taken into custody by US Marshals this morning. Police say Ti Vazquez, 22, fired multiple shots at the car near the intersection of 9th and Mifflin Streets on January 6th after a confrontation in a nearby bar. Video surveillance and witnesses identified Vazquez as the shooter. On January 13, 2017, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging him with Criminal Attempt – Homicide, Aggravated Assault and lesser offenses. The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force was requested to assist in the apprehension of Vazquez. This morning, at approximately 10 a.m., Vazquez was arrested without incident in the 400 block of North Gannon Street, Lebanon.

“The U.S. Marshals Service and our task force partners recognize the importance of cooperation between federal, state and local police agencies – especially when searching for fugitives wanted for violent crimes,’ said United States Marshal Martin J. Pane. “It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this fugitive brings some sense of relief to the community.”

The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 20 state, county and local police agencies; including the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, the York City Police Dept., the York County District Attorney’s Office and the York County Sheriff’s Office – all of whom participated in this investigation.