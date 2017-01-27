× Woman dead, man in custody in deadly domestic violence incident

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The dead of a York County woman in a domestic violence incident is being investigated as a homicide.Northern York County Regional Police responded to a call just after 4 o’clock Friday afternoon at a townhouse along 1100 Ledge Drive in Jackson Twp. Shortly afterwards the York County Coroner was summoned.

Police had discovered the body of a woman in the yard behind the home. They also found a 2 year old child inside the house. An unidentified man was also taken into custody. Police are withholding names pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation continues.