Woman robbed, pistol-whipped in Spring Garden Township

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Police released surveillance photos of a man they believe pistol-whipped and robbed a woman in York County on January 19.

According to police reports, a woman was robbed a gunpoint while walking in the 400 block of Dupont Avenue in Spring Garden Township. During the robbery, the man pistol-whipped the woman and took off with her cell phone.

The suspect was last seen walking east along the 400 block of West Jackson Street toward York City.

Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their system for video which may help authorities in their investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851 or York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-8477.