York Catholic and Delone Catholic complete the FOX43 Pledge It Points Challenge

YORK – They competed all week long in a fundraising competition and on Friday Night, it was finally time to play the games. York Catholic earned a clean sweep in all three contests of the 2017 FOX43 Pledge It For the Kids Points Challenge.

York Catholic's boys started fast and finished strong in a decisive 75-40 victory over Delone Catholic Friday Night in York. The win gives the Irish a big cushion in the York-Adams Division 3 standings. York Catholic is now 12-0 in division play, three games clear of the Squires. The Irish improved to 18-1 overall.

The Irish girls earned a hard-fought victory over their rivals the Squirettes in McSherrystown 47-46. York Catholic now moves two games in front of Delone Catholic in the division race.

Both programs worked hard to raise money for the Four Diamonds Fund and fight childhood cancer. York Catholic's final total based on their per point pledge was $4,692. Delone Catholic ended up with $2,040. FOX43 and Pledge It want to say thank you to everyone who participated in this year's challenge!