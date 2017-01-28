× Coroner releases name of Jackson Township woman killed Friday evening

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — The York County Coroner releases the name of the Jackson Township woman who was killed Friday evening.

According to the coroner, Diana Ziegler, 25, was allegedly killed by her husband John Ziegler III. Ziegler had called 911 and reported that he had struck his wife with a sword, killing her. Ziegler said that he was waiting with his two year old son for police to arrive on scene. The two year old was uninjured and released into the custody of York County Children, Youth, and Families.

Upon the arrival of the first officer Ziegler surrendered peacefully. The officer then located Ziegler’s wife on the rear deck of the home. She was deceased. She was pregnant and the unborn child also was deceased. A Scimitar style sword was recovered near the body.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, an autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday morning.

John Ziegler III was transported to Central Booking to be arraigned on the following charges