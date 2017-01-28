× Harrisburg teen charged with attempted criminal homicide

HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — A Harrisburg teen is charged with attempted criminal homicide after firing shots near a woman, narrowly missing her and hitting her house.

According to police, on Friday afternoon, at 2:15 p.m., Julian Rodriguez,19, was sitting in a passenger seat of a car parked outside the victims house, when he started yelling to get the her attention. The woman asked Rodriguez to leave. When Rodriguez refused, the victim picked up a rock and threw it at the passenger window, smashing it. Rodriguez then fired shots in the direction of the victim, narrowly missing her and hitting her house with children inside. No one was hurt.

Rodriguez was picked up 4 hours later for an unrelated traffic stop.

He is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, person not to possess a firearm, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. Separate charges from the traffic stop will also be filed.

Rodriguez remains in Dauphin County prison in lieu of $1.5 million bail.