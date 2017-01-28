Lebanon Catholic girls basketball coach Patti Hower earns 700th career win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. - And then there were two. Lebanon Catholic girls basketball coach Patti Hower joined the exclusive 700 club on Friday night when her Beavers beat Lancaster Mennonite, 57-43. In her 39th season on the bench, Hower became just the second Lancaster-Lebanon League coach to reach 700 wins, joining former Lancaster Catholic coach Lamar Kauffman who finished his career with 764.

"It's certainly a thrill, I think back of all the years, all the players," said an emotional coach Hower after the game. "It's all about longevity, anybody can do it if they coach long enough, and I've been coaching a long time."