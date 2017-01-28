Local students test their robotic creations ahead of upcoming competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- Students from across our area met at Covenant Christian Academy in Harrisburg on Saturday to make robots. The students will be competing in the Pennsylvania State Robotics Championship Tournament.

It will take place at Harrisburg High School next month and 36-teams will show off the robots they've created. The students taking part in the days practice are ranked as one of the top robotics teams in the nation and say they can't wait to see where this championship takes them.

"We want to go to the world championships because obviously, who doesn't want to go to the world championship? That's possibly the coolest thing," says participant Geeta lalvani.

The state robotics championship will be held February 25th.