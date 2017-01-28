× Police have released name of man who was struck and killed along RT 372 Thursday morning

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police have released the name of the man who was struck and killed along Rt. 372 near Hilldale Road in Lancaster County.

According to State Police, Arthur Cayer, 54, of York, was standing outside of his disabled vehicle along RT 372 when he was struck by a Nissan Frontier driven by Timothy Delp, 39, of Kirkwood, Pa. Cayer was pronounced dead at the scene. There were two passengers in Cayers’ vehicle, who were not injured.

Delp is cooperating with police.

This incident is still under investigation by State Police and if anyone has information regarding the crash, should contact State Police at 717-299-7650.