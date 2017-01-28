× Poultry house fire in Lancaster County causes $40,000 in damage

LITTLE BRITAIN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A poultry house, with nearly to 7000 turkeys inside, catches fire causing more than $40,000 in damage in Lancaster County.

According to police, crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Scott Road in Little Britain Township just after 11:20 p.m. for a structure fire involving a poultry house. The building, housing about 7,000 young turkeys.

Upon investigation, crews determined that the fire was caused by a bad electrical connection that controlled the feeding equipment inside of the building.

According to the Robert Fulton Fire Company, most of the young turkey’s perished in the fire due to the smoke.

The damage cost consists of the contents on the building and the structure itself.