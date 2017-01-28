Temperatures settle back to where they should be

BREEZY WITH A LITTLE SUN: Sunday looks very similar to Saturday, with plenty of upper 30s and low 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15mph; just enough to be breezy, but gusts won’t be much higher than that. A few late flurries will be possible heading into the overnight hours.

COOLER WITH FLURRIES TO START WORK WEEK: We start the work week with flurries possible for most of Central PA early in the morning before giving way to partly cloudy skies. With a wind shift out of the northwest, we’ll stay in the mid 30s after a cooler start in the 20s.

TEMPERATURES ‘FALL’ BACK TO WINTER: There’s not a big warm-up in store for this week as temperatures stay right where or just barely above where they should be for this time of year. Highs will vary from the mid 30s to low 40s in what should be a mostly dry week with some sun.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long