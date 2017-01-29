Blood drive helps humans and canines at the same time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.-- A blood drive was held in York County on Sunday to support Veteran Service Canines, Inc.

The non-profit, based in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, aims to adopt, train, provide food, shelter and veterinary care for dogs who offer companionship for war veterans. It's all free of charge for the vets.

The drive was hosted by the Geisinger Blood Center and was held at VSC's training center in Lower Windsor Township, York County. People who came out to donate were happy to help multiple causes.

“We donate blood so that people who are in need can have it, and also, they are benefiting with our dogs,” said Jessica Murray, Executive Director for Veteran Service Canines, Inc.

For every unit of blood that was collected, the Geisinger Blood Center donated $5.00 to the non-profit. The money raised will help cover expenses that come along with caring for the dogs.