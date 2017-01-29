Lancaster organizations hold concert to welcome refugees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Leaders in Lancaster are sending a message that refugees are welcome.

Lancaster County is known for being a safe place for refugees fleeing their own countries.

And Sunday, people in the community gathered at Tellus360 on King Street in Lancaster to attend a concert called "All who enter are welcome."

Hundreds came to show their support and raise money to help refugees.

The timing of the event was coincidental with President Donald Trump's ban on refugees from seven countries.

Sheila Mastropietro, the director of Lancaster Church World Service, said, "The United States has never been about discrimination. We are open to everyone. We are inclusive. That includes Muslim or Hindi or Christian or Bahai. It's who we are."

Ahmad Khilo, a Syrian refugee, said, "When we came here, we left our home because we had the war. And those Syrian refugees need to move as they don't have house. They need to leave. They need to make new friends as a country."

Organizers hope to keep having these events and continue to support the refugees in the community.