PA Governor & Attorney General condemn Pres. Trump's executive order

HARRISBURG, Pa.– On Sunday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined sixteen of his colleagues nationwide to fight the constitutionality of President Trump’s executive order on vetting.

Shapiro condemned the order and vowed to protect individual freedoms from the federal government. For the full press release issued by Attorney General Shapiro’s office, click here: http://bit.ly/2kI7n1R

Governor Tom Wolf is also opposed to the order and travel ban, which prohibits anyone from seven specified nations from entering the United States for 90-days. Those nations are Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Syria, which are predominantly Muslim.

Governor Wolf sent multiple tweets on Saturday and Sunday expressing his disgust over the ban.

"This is not a place people come to experience oppression and that’s what their family members experienced." — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 29, 2017

He also traveled to Philadelphia International Airport to support refugees who had been detained.

President Trump says the executive order is not a religious ban, but rather it is necessary for American security.