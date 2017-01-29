× Popular weed killer could come with warning label for cancer

FRESNO, Ca.– A popular weed killer may soon have to come with a warning label for cancer.

On Friday, a California judge made a tentative decision requiring Monsanto, the company that makes Roundup, put warning labels on the product to warn customers that it may cause cancer.

The argument is based on findings by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, which classified glyphosate, Roundup’s main ingredient, as a “probable human carcinogen.”

Roundup is sold in 160-countries. It is used by consumers around their homes and businesses and also commercially by landscapers and farmers.

In California alone, farmers use the product in approximately 250-types of crops.