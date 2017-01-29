× State Police search local home for clues in case of missing man

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– State troopers and detectives spent hours at a home in Providence Township, Lancaster County on Saturday.

They were investigating at a house and property on the 500-block of Lancaster Pike, north of Buck. Troopers were there in connection to the disappearance of 29-year old Justin Meyers.

Meyers was last seen in that area on October 29, 2016. He is 5’10″tall and weighs between 135-160 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Meyers’ whereabouts is asked to contact PA State Police Lancaster Station at (717) 299-7650.