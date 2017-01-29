× Two people recovering from stab wounds after fight outside of Springettsbury restaurant

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Two people suffered stab wounds after a fight broke out behind a York County restaurant in Springettsbury Township early Sunday morning.

According to press release, Springettsbury Township police were dispatched to Memorial Hospital in York to assist Spring Garden Township Police with the reports of several people suffering from stab wounds. When police arrived to Memorial Hospital, one woman had cuts to her arm and a man was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the stabbings happened along the 2500 block of East Market Street, behind the Perkins Restaurant.

This incident is still being investigated. If anyone has information, call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-757-3525.