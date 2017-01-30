× 20 year old man, 17 year old girl killed in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Speed was factor in an early evening crash that killed a 20 year old Pequea man and a 17 year old female in Martic Township, Lancaster County. The single vehicle crash happen just before 5:30 p.m. along the 1100 block of Marticville Road near Hilldale Road.

The vehicle, a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee was travelling east on Marticville Road when the driver lost control traveled across the westbound lane, hit a dirt embankment, deflected and went off the south side of the road. The driver’s side crashed into a tree killing the driver and front seat passenger.

State Police identified the passenger as 20 year old Dakota Bachman. The 17 year old female was the driver. Police are withholding her name.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.