Accused Harrisburg terror suspect expected to plead guilty in court

HARRISBURG, Pa., -- The Harrisburg man accused of sharing information to the terror group ISIS is expected to plead guilty to 2 of the 4 terror related charges against him.

Court documents filed on Friday indicate 20-year old Jalil Aziz is planning to change his plea in a court hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Authorities say Aziz used twitter to spread ISIS propaganda and encourage violence against the United States from July 2014 to December 2015. He was officially charged after authorities raided his home last May.

According to the plea agreement, Aziz will plead guilty to conspiracy to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization and transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure. The maximum sentence for the two charges is 25 years in prison plus a $500,000 fine.

If the plea deal is accepted in court, prosecutors will drop the 2 other terror related charges the 20 year old is facing.