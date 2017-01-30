× AG: 9 year-old boy sexually abused at ‘Furry’ parties in Bucks County

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Bucks County DA Matt Weintraub Detail Law Enforcement Cooperation, Series of Arrests in Child Predator Ring, Search for Other Victims

WARMINSTER — Through the close cooperation of Office of Attorney General agents with other law enforcement agencies, a child sexual predator suspect was arrested Friday in Bucks County, where he was charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse against an underage boy that began when the victim was 9 years old.

The victim was repeatedly sexually abused by a network of least four men – all of whom have been arrested by law enforcement authorities since June. A fifth suspect has also been arrested and charged with sexual abuse. Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub and other law enforcement agents discussed the cases today at a press conference in Warminster Township, Bucks County.

“Through excellent police work and close cooperation among agents from our office, the Bucks County DA’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police and other agencies, these child sexual predators are off our streets,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “The victim is receiving appropriate care, and today we’re asking the public for help in finding and identifying more potential victims.”

Bucks County DA Weintraub, noting that the arrests have occurred in three Pennsylvania counties and in Virginia, praised the law enforcement cooperation between the Office of Attorney General, the Bucks DA’s Office, Bucks County detectives, PA State Police, and agents from outlying jurisdictions as well.

“This case and these arrests cut across county and state boundaries, and the arrests would not have happened without the close, working cooperation of each of these law enforcement agencies,” Weintraub said. “We’re grateful to every police officer and law enforcement agent involved in relentlessly tracking down these child abuse suspects and bringing them to justice.”

According to search warrants, affidavits of probable cause and criminal complaints filed in connection with these cases, the following suspects have been arrested and charged with an array of sexual offenses against the underage victim:

Kenneth C. Fenske, 57, of 2724 North Old Bethlehem Pike, Quakertown, arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and unlawful contact with a minor. Each of the charges are first-degree felonies. Fenske was arraigned before a Bucks County magistrate and ordered held on $750,000 bail.

David Parker, 38, of Stroudsburg, Monroe County, faces charges of child rape and related counts, including possession of child pornography.

Jeffrey Harvey, 40, of West Wyoming, Luzerne County, has been arrested and charged in Lackawanna County with unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a cell phone, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and statutory sexual assault.

Craig Knox, who was arrested and charged with sexual offenses in Virginia. He has been extradited to Pennsylvania, where he is being held in Luzerne County.

Stephen Taylor has also been arrested in Virginia in connection with the case.

As Office of Attorney General Dan Block, of the Child Sexual Predator Unit, continued to investigate this case of child sexual abuse, the victim in the case – who is now in foster care, receiving therapy, with a guardian ad litem – began to slowly, gradually reveal more information to agent Block, leading to yet another deeply disturbing revelation and arrest just this past week, of Mr. Fenske.

According to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed in connection with Fenske’s arrest, starting when the victim was 9 years old, in 2009, one of the other suspects, Parker, began taking the victim to a home where the victim recalled a group of men dressed up as animals. People who dress up as animals refer to themselves as Furries.

Furries are people who dress up as animals and identify as the chosen animal. For some , although not all , being a Furry is a sexual fetish.

According to the complaint and affidavit, the victim said that a man dressed up as a Red Fox, known as “Lupine”, would take him upstairs during these Furry parties and sexually abuse him. This abuse occurred numerous times and on different dates. The victim has identified this suspect as Mr. Fenske, who following his arraignment Friday is now in Bucks County prison.

5 suspects have now been arrested, charged with a variety of sexual offenses in this ongoing case. The case is active and ongoing.

“This is a horrendous case,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “It is deeply disturbing to me not only as Attorney General of Pennsylvania, but as a father of young children. We care about this victim and all victims of sexual abuse.

“Our investigation is not done, and it is likely there will be more arrests. We believe it is likely there could be more victims out there from this ring of abuse. We want to help them and protect them from any further abuse. We’re seeking the public’s help today and asking people to come forward and speak with our Office or the Bucks DA’s Office if they know anything.”

The Office of Attorney General has a tip line and is asking the public to call 1-800-385-1044. You can also remain anonymous and give a tip at www.attorneygeneral.gov.

SOURCE: Office of the Attorney General of PA