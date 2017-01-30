Boy Scouts open membership to transgender children

PAYSON, UT - JULY 31: A Boy Scout attends camp Maple Dell on July 31, 2015 outside Payson, Utah. The Mormon Church is considering pulling out of its 102 year old relationship with the Boy Scouts after the Boy Scouts changed it's policy on allowing gay leaders in the organization. Over 99% of the Boy Scout troops in Utah are sponsored by the Mormon Church. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
The Boy Scouts of America says it will begin accepting members based on the gender indicated on their applications, opening the door for transgender children to become scouts. Previously, the organization deferred to an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility for programs. “However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state,” Scouts spokeswoman Effie Delimarkos said in a statement.