Christian School Association of Greater Harrisburg to create first regional Christian School System in Central Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Harrisburg Christian School and West Shore Christian Academy united into a singular school system under the leadership of the Christian School Association of Greater Harrisburg (CSAGH) effective Jan. 1, 2017.

“We are excited that the Harrisburg Christian School and West Shore Christian Academy communities have embraced the vision of a unified, single Christian school system and have displayed the courage and commitment to work together to expand and sustain quality Christian education in our region,” says Jon Bassoff, president of CSAGH.

The two schools continue to operate at their current campuses (Harrisburg Christian School in Linglestown and West Shore Christian Academy in Shiremanstown). Through the acquisition, the schools will benefit from expanded educational services, gained operational efficiencies, greater opportunities for financial development, and governance stability. The unified system will be led by Superintendent Philip G. Puleo, MBA, an experienced administrator with 15 years invested locally in Christian education.

“This is truly an historic development between two Christian schools with extensive legacies and traditions,” says Puleo about the unification. “This partnership will provide students with an even higher quality of Christian education, and, I believe, further the level of Gospel influence here in the capital region as we educate the next generation of Christian leaders.”

Unifying these schools brings together nearly 700 students and over 100 faculty members, representing five central Pennsylvania counties and more than 100 area churches.

SOURCE: Harrisburg Christian