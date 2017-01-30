Cold with a few snow showers Monday, then light snow for Tuesday morning commute

COLD & BREEZY START TO MILD: The new week begins breezy and on the cold side. Morning temperatures begins in the 20s for the region under partly clear skies. There’s a bit of a light breeze that picks up through the morning. A couple afternoon snow showers are possible, otherwise, there’s just plain cold and mostly cloudy skies with afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. The clouds stick around through the night, and a quick moving system arrives late. Snow showers move in north of the turnpike late, with more of a light snow to the northern most parts of the region. Most see under an inch of snowfall, but some spots to the north could reach closer to 2 inches. Temperatures warm quickly Tuesday, so there’s a few snow to rain showers. It’s a bit breezy, with readings in the upper 30s to middle 40s. Wednesday remains a bit on the mild side under partly sunny skies. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s.

SWAP BACK TO COLD: Another batch of cold air works back into the region for the end of the week! There’s mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries for Thursday, along with breezy conditions. Afternoon high temperatures are back into the 30s. Some more by way of sunshine returns for Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies, with reading in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings typical cold for this time of year. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds for Saturday, with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Readings are up a couple degrees for Sunday afternoon. We’ll also watch the chance for a few snow showers too.

Have a great Monday!