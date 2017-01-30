× Convicted 11 times for retail theft, Lancaster man now faces felony charge for stealing sneakers

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – East Lampeter Township Police have upped the ante on charges for Carlos Ruben Barreto Jr. The 43 year old Lancaster man already has nearly a dozen prior convictions for retail theft.

Over the weekend township police charged with Felony Retail Theft after stealing a pair of Nike sneakers from Kohl’s and Yankee Candles from Christmas Tree Shoppes on Lincoln Highway East on Sunday, January 29th. Because of 11 prior retail theft convictions the grading of the incidents rose to the level of a Felony.

Following arraignment Barretto was sent to Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail and an out of town detainer.